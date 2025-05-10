Oil & Gas

LA, Orange County gas prices rise for 4 weeks straight

The national average price dropped for the eighth time in nine days.

By City News Service

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the fourth consecutive day following a run of eight decreases in nine days, increasing 1.6 cents to $4.788.

The average price is 3.9 cents more than one week ago, but 10.7 cents less than one month ago and 48.2 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.705 since rising to a record $6.493 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Orange County average price rose 2.5 cents to $4.74, also its fourth consecutive increase. It is 4.6 cents more than one week ago, but 10 cents less than one month ago and 44.9 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.718 since rising to a record $6.458 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the eighth time in nine days, decreasing six-tenths of a cent to $3.139. It is 3.1 cents less than one week ago, 8.3 cents less than one month ago and 49.7 cents less one year ago. It has dropped $1.877 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

