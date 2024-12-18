Los Angeles County

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash following chase in La Palma

By Karla Rendon

Four vehicles are involved in a crash in La Palma on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.
NewsChopper 4

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash following a pursuit that ended in La Palma on Wednesday, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

The crash was reported sometime around 1 p.m. after two people accused of being involved in a theft at an Albertsons store in Fullerton instigated a chase. Amid the pursuit, the suspects struck another vehicle and continued to flee.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

At some point, police lost the suspect vehicle as it entered the 91 Freeway, then found it minutes later traveling on surface streets in La Palma. Law enforcement then restarted the pursuit.

The suspects then crashed, involving three other vehicles at the intersection of La Palma Avenue and Moody Street. One person who was in one of the other vehicles was killed in the crash, according to Fullerton police.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The two individuals who were in the chase were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 captured three vehicles that appeared to have been extensively damaged and a minivan appeared to have minor damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles County
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us