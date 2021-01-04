Orange County

Man Escapes With Dog When Christmas Tree Fire Quickly Spreads at La Palma Home

The early morning fire spread from a Christmas tree to other parts of the house in northern Orange County.

By Staff Report

NBC Universal, Inc.

A smoke alarm awakened a man early Monday after his Christmas tree caught fire at a La Palma home

The homeowner escaped the smoke and flames with his dog as the fire spread from the tree to other parts of the house  in the 7700 block of Laurelwood Lane, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The fire was reported at about 2 a.m.

The man grabbed his dog and ran outside, but the dog ran back inside and the man went after him, fire officials said. They both got out again through a window.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Coronavirus Testing Sites 47 mins ago

Dodger Stadium Reopens for Coronavirus Tests With Changes to Improve Traffic Flow

Hospitals 2 hours ago

Help Arrives to Update Oxygen Delivery Systems at Aging LA Hospitals

No injuries were reported

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Orange County
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us