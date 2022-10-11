LA Parks Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Free Movie Nights

LA County Parks are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with free family movie nights through Oct. 15

“Our parks have a deep, long-standing connection to our Latino community, which includes murals depicting its rich history, to having parks named after prominent Latino leaders,” said Norma Edith García-González, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. “We invite families and the entire community to join us as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by enjoying some of their favorite Latino-themed movies.”

Movies will be available to view both indoors and outdoors, featuring family favorites for viewers of all ages on Friday’s and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m..

Some of the films shown will include: Coco, Selena, Encanto, West Side Story, and many more.

Families will be able to enjoy a free movie inspired by the Latinx culture and a free meal (while supplies last). The films will be shown at 56 parks all over LA County featuring food from local businesses inspired from the Hispanic culture.

“At parks we celebrate birthdays, retirements, and many other community events, so we see parks as a way of celebrating the cultural diversity in our communities,” García-González said. “And we’re looking to really highlight Hispanic Heritage Month by‌ saying that Latinx stories are American stories.”

This is just the first event out of a series by LA County Parks celebrating diversity that they hope to expand for Black History Month, Pride Month, and the Lunar New Year celebration for the AAPI community, García-González said.

“We want everybody to come to our parks to celebrate diversity, community, culture, and do it in a way that's accessible and free in their local community,” García-González said.

For more information on the parks, what movies will be playing and the schedule click here.