Watch: Driver Crashes Into Hydrant in High-Speed Police Pursuit

A driver is in custody after leading police on a dangerous and high-speed pursuit that ended after the driver ran into a fire hydrant.

Police began the pursuit after the driver failed to yield and for speeding.

The driver of a Dodge Charger led police on a high-speed chase reaching speeds well over 100 mph. The pursuit was on both freeways and local streets.

The car appeared to fish-tail and slide around corner several times. While on the 605 Freeway the driver seemed to lose control as they were reaching high speeds near an exit.

The pursuit ended in the Downey area after the driver abandoned the vehicle and began running away before police took him into custody.

Water gushed from the damaged hydrant.