LA Police Revolver and Athletic Club Assistant Manager Charged With Stealing Firearms

A total of 35 firearms were stolen, and all but 11 guns have been recovered, police said.

A criminal investigation into missing firearms from the Los Angeles Police Revolver and Athletic Club store resulted in the arrest of that store's former assistant manager and a total of 25 charges filed against him.

LAPD says that Archi Duenas, who was working for the LAPRAAC store at the time, took the guns in a series of grand thefts. The LAPD Commercial Crimes Division was notified about the missing firearms on Feb. 28 after store managers were alerted to a discrepancy in their inventory, police said.

Authorities conducted extensive interviews, recovered physical evidence, and did a thorough forensic examination of LAPRAAC documents, which resulted in Duenas getting fired from the store and subsequent arrest, according to LAPD.

A total of 35 firearms were stolen -- all but 11 guns have been recovered, police said. LAPD is asking anyone who has purchased firearms from Duenas at the LAPRAAC store, to verify that the serial number on Dealer Record of Sale matches the serial number on the firearm. If there are discrepancies contact Commercial Crimes Division 213-486-8430.

Criminal charges were filed against Duenas on Sept. 10.

Following an ATF inspection of LAPRACC's operations and inventory control, the LAPRACC Board hired a new store manager and compliance officer.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247 or LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 for anyone wishing to remain anonymous.

