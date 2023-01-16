City Receives Hundreds of Calls About LA Potholes After January Storms

LA's Bureau of Street Services is working to fill potholes that were caused by all the rainfall last week.

The city says last week alone they got 1,542 calls about potholes.

Of those, more than 50% have already been filled like one on Hayvenhurst Avenue in Encino where a neighbor spray painted a warning to drivers before the city filled it in.

Josue Flores' car was damaged by a pothole during his morning drive.

"We felt it cause it was very deep and we heard it. The tire popped and we already knew," Flores said.

Dozens of other drivers on Los Angeles freeways faced the same thing -- flats from potholes. NewsChopper4 spotted a BMW and a Tesla pulled over on the 210 Freeway after hitting potholes.

Caltrans had to shut down three lanes near Baldwin Avenue Monday morning to make repairs and were still at it by afternoon.

Tire shops are seeing lines of people looking for a fix.

"The potholes are getting bigger when it's raining," said Miguel Urqueta, from American Tire Depot. "Probably $500 or $600 depending on the tire, sometimes even $800 per tire."

For Flores, he said that cost is going to hurt more than a bump in the road.

"These are new tires," Flores said. "The ones in the back are brand new just put them on a week ago. The pothole got me."

LA residents can report potholes by calling 311. City officials can respond as early as the next business day.

For LA County drivers, a repair request can be made online by filling out a form.