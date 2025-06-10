LA prosecutors to start combing through social media to catch violent protesters

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has a message for protesters who assaulted officers and vandalized public property: We will find you.

A team of experienced prosecutors will begin analyzing police arrest reports, starting Tuesday, District Attorney Nathan Hochman told NBC Los Angeles.

“You want to put officers’ lives in danger, damage public property, we are going to hold you accountable,” the district attorney said.

The investigation will involve coming through Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok as many violent protesters tend to show off their crime on social media.

“You have the ability to tack down some of those who committed those crimes,” Hochman said. “We can track these posts down to a real person. It might take us a while, but we will get there.”

Hochman said while those who destroyed, looted or vandalized presented a minority of the thousands of who peacefully protested, many of the criminals may believe consequences will be mild.

“People might believe that the DA would give you a slap on the wrist,” Hochman warned. “I don’t want anyone coming back saying, I didn’t know this was coming, because it will.”

Hochman, a former Republican, declined to comment on the dispute between President Trump and Governor Newsom over the deployment of the National Guard.