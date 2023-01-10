LA Public Library Providing Adults With Free, Long-Term Laptop Loans

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

People with a long-term need for a laptop can check one out for free as part of a program from the Los Angeles Public Library.

The “Tech2Go” program allows adults with a library card to check out a Chromebook laptop and internet hotspot for a period of six months. Former Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the expansion of the program in December of last year as one of his final acts in office.

The program has proven especially popular with Latino families who have limited access to computers and Wi-Fi, LAPL spokesperson Monica Valencia said.

“They can check out the Tech2go computer bundles for 6 months and have used them for job hunting, student homework help, for entertainment, like watching movies, and for other resources on the internet,” she said.

People can request the bundle at LAPL branches throughout Los Angeles. Each library has between 50 and 100 bundles available, LAPL spokeswoman Patricia Tarango said.

To receive a bundle, people must fill out and sign a user agreement in person. They must present a valid library card and form of government-issued ID. If there aren’t any laptops available, people can request to be put on a waitlist.

The loan period is for sixth months. If the equipment isn’t returned on time, internet service will be deactivated and the laptop will be locked.