List: Where SoCal Saw Rainfall Records on Sunday

Unrelenting rainfall shattered long-standing records Sunday in Southern California.

Steady rain drenched the region throughout the day as a cold system soaked already saturated soil. That system will move out Monday evening.

Here are Sunday's rainfall records.

Downtown LA: 1.82 inches. The old record of 1.56 inches was set in 1978.

LAX: 1.53 inches. The old record of 1.51 inches was set in 1978.

Long Beach Airport: 1.72 inches. The old record of 1.48 inches was set in 1978.

Camarillo Airport: 1.43 inches. The old record of 1.03 inches was set in 1990.

Conditions will dry out by Tuesday, starting off a stretch of mostly rain-free days.

