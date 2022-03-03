LA Receives Grant To Plant 1,600 Trees Along 5-Mile Stretch Of Slauson Avenue

LA Sanitation and Environment will plant 1,600 trees along a 5-mile stretch of Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles using a $500,000 grant awarded by the California Natural Resources Agency, LASAN announced today.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity of adding more trees to our city, especially in areas where there is a lack of shade, we can now enhance and beautify the area,” said Board of Public Works Vice President Aura Garcia. “Getting funding from other outlets, like CNRA, is critical to our continued ongoing efforts in Los Angeles to aid with climate change.”

Trees and vegetation will be planted on the northside of Slauson Avenue from Crenshaw Boulevard to Alameda Street. The area is part of the Slauson Corridor and a Metro rail-to-rail bike and pedestrian path is in the works.

“We thank the California Natural Resources Agency for this grant that will allow us to plant hundreds of trees in a much-needed area of South Los Angeles,” said LA Sanitation and Environment General Manager and Executive Director Barbara Romero. “Along with the shade these trees will bring, it will help reduce the temperature and sequester carbon as LASAN continues to support the city's efforts in environmental justice through its various initiatives.”

The grant is part of $12 million awarded to 18 projects by the CNRA's Environmental Enhancement and Mitigation program, which gives government agencies and nonprofits money to mitigate environmental impacts produced by new or modified transportation facilities.