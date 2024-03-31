LA region observes Cesar Chavez Day 2024

In honor of the late labor leader's birthday, the Los Angeles region will observe César Chávez Day on Sunday, and celebrate his lasting legacy.

Born on March 31, 1927, Chávez was a farm worker, labor leader and civil rights activist, who alongside Dolores Hureta, co-founded the National Farm Workers Association, which later became the United Farm Workers Union. César Chávez Day, a federal commemorative holiday and an official state holiday, is also intended to promote service to the community in honor of his life and work.

“César Chávez reminds us of what is always possible: power in unity,” Mayor Karen Bass posted on social media earlier this week. “His work shaped our nation and inspired me to join the Delano Grape Boycott with my parents.”

She added, “As the city observes César Chávez today, we carry on his values to fight for justice and work for the greater good.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Though the holiday officially falls on Sunday, some government services will close one day later on Monday.

The L.A Superior Court will be closed April 1, as well as state offices such as the Department of Motor Vehicles. Los Angeles Unified School District schools will also be closed.

Banks, postal service, transit, Metrolink trains, and trash pick up will resume as regularly scheduled.

Both the city and county offices and facilities will remain open as they commemorated the holiday on March 25, according to officials.

Chávez, originally from Yuma, Arizona, led organizing strikes among farm workers, most notably the successful Delano grape vine strike from 1965 to 1970. He emphasized direct nonviolent tactics such as pickets and boycotts to pressure farm owners into meeting their demands. He died at the age 60 on April 23, 1993, in San Luis, Arizona. Chávez was buried at the former headquarters of the United Farm Workers in Keene, California in Kern County.

“As César Chávez's 97th birthday approaches, may we reflect on his legacy and the values he modeled,'' L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement. ``He is an American hero that stood tall and was the first to fight for labor and civil rights of farm workers. He was a humble yet inspiring leader that created a remarkable coalition focused on achieving respect, fair wages, and humane living conditions.”

She added, “I continue to be inspired by César Chávez's extraordinary humanitarian work and approach to public service. He led by example, with courage and moral conviction. Chavez's achievements and legacy have cemented his place in our country's history and will never be forgotten.”

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Friday, honoring Chávez.

“On this day, we recognize that César Chávez and his fellow farm workers made progress that can never be taken back. They fought for a sacred cause that continues to beat in the hearts of the American people: Every worker -- no matter who they are, where they are from, or what they do -- deserves dignity and respect.”

Earlier this month, residents, activist and political leaders from the San Fernando Valley marched in honor of Chávez. A parade honoring the labor leader moved along Van Nuys Boulevard from Pacoima Charter Elementary to Ritchie Valens Park.

Members of the Cesar Chavez Commemorative Committee of San Fernando Valley organized the event, which featured U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla as a keynote speaker. Other speakers included Rep. Tony Cardenas, state Sen. Caroline Menjivar, Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, San Fernando City Mayor Celeste Rodriguez, L.A. City Council members Monica Rodriguez and Imelda Padilla, as well as United Farm Workers representative Ernesto Perez.