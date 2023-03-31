Watch: LAFD Hoists Man Stranded in LA River Channel to Safety

A team of Los Angeles Fire Department rescuers hoisted a man to safety after he was stranded in the Los Angeles River channel in Boyle Heights.

The man was on a concrete channel divider under the Sixth Street Bridge with water rushing around it. A rescuer was lowered from a LAFD helicopter hovering near high-tension lines.

Both were then hoisted to the helicopter in a harness.

Water was moving at about 5 mph in the channel after two days of rain in Los Angeles. The concrete channel's surface is often slippery, so even just a few inches of water can leave someone stranded.

It was not immediately clear why the man was in the channel east of downtown LA.