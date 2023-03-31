LA River

Watch: LAFD Hoists Man Stranded in LA River Channel to Safety

The man was stranded on a concrete channel divider under the Sixth Street Bridge east of downtown LA.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A team of Los Angeles Fire Department rescuers hoisted a man to safety after he was stranded in the Los Angeles River channel in Boyle Heights.

The man was on a concrete channel divider under the Sixth Street Bridge with water rushing around it. A rescuer was lowered from a LAFD helicopter hovering near high-tension lines.

Both were then hoisted to the helicopter in a harness.

Water was moving at about 5 mph in the channel after two days of rain in Los Angeles. The concrete channel's surface is often slippery, so even just a few inches of water can leave someone stranded.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It was not immediately clear why the man was in the channel east of downtown LA.

This article tagged under:

LA River
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us