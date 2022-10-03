LA Rock n' Roll Icon ‘Mama' Cass Elliot Receives Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A legendary day on Hollywood's Walk of Fame Monday morning as some of the biggest names of rock n' roll's past gathered to honor "Mama" Cass Elliot.

She died nearly 50 years ago, too soon for legions of fans who loved her. But, as her bandmates in the Mamas and the Papas and other "folk rock" icons made clear, she touched many lives before she left.

"She was born to be on-stage," said Michelle Phillips from the Mamas and the Papas. "I was sick, I was terrified."

Cass' contributions to LA's Rock n' Roll scene in the 60s and 70s extended for beyond her angelic voice. She also pulled some of the biggest names together, socializing with Stephen Stills who says she engineered his meeting with David Crosby and Graham Nash.

"If Cass were still with us today, what would she make of all of this," said Stephen Stills of Crosby, Stills and Nash. "She'd be appalled and rightly so."

She was a brilliantly intelligent woman, he told us. Her dry and quick wit matched by her ability to smash barriers in an often shallow industry.

"A woman who was so at peace with her body," said John Sebastian from the Lovin' Spoonful. "It inspired other large and slightly large women."

Instrumental in making this day happen were members of her family, who told the audience they still grieve her loss.

"I want people to know, when they walk down this boulevard, who she was," said Owen Elliot Kuggell, her daughter.

Cass' daughter says her mom's voice is still brightening up people's days. In that sense, she's still here forever.