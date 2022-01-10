Los Angeles

LA Sanitation Hosting Non-Perishable Food Drive Through Beginning of March

By City News Service

LA Sanitation and Environment began hosting a non-perishable food drive Monday, continuing through March 4, with collected food set to be delivered to the St. Francis Center and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank for distribution.

People can bring non-perishable foods -- including canned food, jarred food, packaged food and shelf-stable food and beverages -- to the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays:

  • the lobby of the Public Works Building, at 1149 S. Broadway, in downtown Los Angeles;
  • the East Valley District Yard, at 11050 Pendleton St. in Sun Valley;
  • the West Valley District Yard, at 8840 Vanalden Ave. in Northridge;
  • the North Central District Yard, at 452 San Fernando Rd. in Lincoln Heights;
  • the West LA District Yard, at 2027 Stoner Ave. in Sawtelle;
  • the South LA District Yard, at 786 S. Mission Rd. in Boyle Heights;
  • Harbor District Yard, at 1400 N. Gaffey St. in San Pedro; and
  • Building B at the Washington Yard, at 2649 E. Washington Blvd. in downtown Los Angeles.

The drop-off locations will be closed on Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and on Feb. 21 for Presidents Day.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

