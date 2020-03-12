LAUSD

LA School Board Holding Emergency Meeting Friday

By Staff Reports

88569267
Getty Images

The Governing Board of the Los Angeles Unified School District is holding an emergency meeting Friday morning, with a motion on the agenda that "an emergency situation exists."

"An emergency is defined as a work stoppage, crippling activity or other activity that impairs public health, safety or both," according to the open session agenda items for the emergency meeting, which will be held at 7 a.m.

On Thursday, United Teachers Los Angeles, the largest teachers' union for the district, called for LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner to close schools by Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

LAUSD 2 hours ago

Teachers’ Union Calls on LAUSD to Close Schools Due to Coronavirus

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Trump ‘Postpone’ Idea Shot Down by Japanese Olympic Minister

The open session item for Friday's meeting that "an emergency situation exists" suggested that the board would be voting on whether to shut down LAUSD schools.

There are more than 700,000 students in LAUSD schools and about 60,000 paid employees in the district, a representative for the district said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

LAUSD
Local Coronavirus Outbreak California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us