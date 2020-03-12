LA School Board Holding Emergency Meeting Friday

The Governing Board of the Los Angeles Unified School District is holding an emergency meeting Friday morning, with a motion on the agenda that "an emergency situation exists."

"An emergency is defined as a work stoppage, crippling activity or other activity that impairs public health, safety or both," according to the open session agenda items for the emergency meeting, which will be held at 7 a.m.

On Thursday, United Teachers Los Angeles, the largest teachers' union for the district, called for LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner to close schools by Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The open session item for Friday's meeting that "an emergency situation exists" suggested that the board would be voting on whether to shut down LAUSD schools.

There are more than 700,000 students in LAUSD schools and about 60,000 paid employees in the district, a representative for the district said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.