LA Sheriff investigating man found dead in Ladera Heights area

An investigation was underway Wednesday morning in the Ladera Heights area after a man was found dead.
Los Angeles County Sheriff said their deputies responded to the 5200 block of South Fairfax Avenue around 4:25 a.m.
The cause of death was not immediately available.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
