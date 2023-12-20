Ladera Heights

LA Sheriff investigating man found dead in Ladera Heights area

By Staff Reports

An investigation was underway Wednesday morning in the Ladera Heights area after a man was found dead.

Los Angeles County Sheriff said their deputies responded to the 5200 block of South Fairfax Avenue around 4:25 a.m.

The cause of death was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

