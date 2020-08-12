Andres Guardado

LA Sheriff to Give Update on Andres Guardado Investigation

Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Commander Chris Marks were expected to hold a news conference Wednesday morning to give an update on the fatal shooting by a deputy of Andres Guardado.

Guardado, 18, was shot and killed June 18 near an auto body shop on Redondo Beach Boulevard in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County. Deputies said Guardado was seen talking to someone in a car that was blocking a driveway, and that he had a gun when he began to run. A deputy fired a half-dozen rounds at Guardado, who died at the scene, according to authorities. 

The FBI is currently reviewing the case.

Villanueva and Marks were scheduled to speak 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The FBI is investigating the fatal shooting by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy of 18-year old Andres Guardado. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News on Friday, July 17, 2020.

NBCLA's Eric Leonard and NBC News Investigate's Andrew Blankstein contributed to this report.

