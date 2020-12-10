LA Sheriff's Detectives Seek Help Identifying SUV Drivers in Deadly La Puente Shooting

Authorities Thursday morning asked for the public's help in identifying the drivers of two SUVs seen at the location of a deadly 2019 shooting in La Puente.

The black Chevy SUV and red Lincoln SUV both were seen in the 15400 block of Temple Avenue on July 1, 2019, where deputies responded to a call of a person not breathing and upon arrival found the victim, 40-year-old Luis Rivera, dead in his garage from a single gunshot wound to his body, the department said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.