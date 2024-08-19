Murder charges expected in downtown LA shooting death of actor Johnny Wactor

Family and friends of Johnny Wactor gathered Monday hours before charges are expected to be filed against four suspects in the 37-year-old actor's May shooting death in downtown Los Angeles.

Wactor's friends and family spoke outside the Los Angeles Criminal Courts Building to demand stiff penalties against the suspects, who are accused of killing Wactor as they attempted to steal a catalytic converter from the "General Hospital" actor's car.

Comments from Wactor's family were read at the gathering.

Criminal charges in the case are expected to be announced by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón at a 3 p.m. news conference. LAPD Chief Dominic Choi is expected to attend the news conference.

The rally and news conference come four days after early-morning raids by Los Angeles police that resulted in four arrests in connection with the killing.

Robert Barceleau, 18, of Huntington Park; Sergio Estrada, 18; and Leonel Gutierrez, 18, who were listed only as Los Angeles County residents, were all booked on suspicion of murder. Frank Olano, 22, of Inglewood, was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to the killing.

Jail records show Barceleau, Gutierrez and Olano all being held in lieu of $2 million bail. There was no record of Estrada in the jail system.

The catalytic converter thieves had Wactor's car hoisted on a floor jack when he encountered them May 25 as he returned to the car with a friend after a bartending shift at the nearby Level 8 bar/restaurant. Investigators have said one of the men opened fire on Wactor without provocation.

Catalytic converters are popular targets for thieves because they are rich in precious metals that can be resold.

“They robbed us of a wonderful person,” Johnny Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, said. Camilla Rambaldi reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

"Grief is my constant companion," Scarlett Wactor said last week outside LA City Hall, where supporters asked anyone with information in the case to come forward. "He promised me he'd be here with me today. I can't wish him happy birthday on August 31st. He would have been 38. I can't ask if he's coming home for Christmas. I can't ask how his day went, if he's gonna climb. I don't get any of those things anymore because of what these people did."

Following news of the arrests Thursday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement.

"I want to thank LAPD for their partnership and hard work on this case and for their continued efforts to keep Angelenos safe and to bring justice to victims of violence," Bass said. "Now, we must ensure that those who are responsible for this brazen and heinous act are held fully accountable."

The LAPD released security camera photos of the men believed to have killed Wactor and images of an allegedly stolen getaway car.

Wactor appeared on nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital" from 2020-22. His other credits included "Westworld," "The OA," "NCIS," "Station 19," "Criminal Minds" and "Hollywood Girl."