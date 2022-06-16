Inglewood's SoFi Stadium to Host Matches in the 2026 World Cup

World Cup soccer is coming to Inglewood.

SoFi Stadium, home to the Rams and Chargers, will be one of five host locations in the western region when the worldwide celebration of soccer kicks off in 2026. Vancouver, British Columbia, Seattle, San Francisco and Guadalajara, Mexico also were selected as west region hosts in a tournament hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The newest venue on the list, SoFi Stadium is a sparkling spaceship-like structure opened in 2020 on the site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack. The stadium has a seating capacity of about 70,000, an artificial surface and a fixed roof.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The U.S. will host 60 of the 80 games under FIFA’s plan, including all from the quarterfinals onward.

Each city being considered made a pitch to FIFA, which bases its decision on several factors like whether the stadium has a field capable of seamlessly converting into a soccer pitch, training facilities, accommodations, public transportation and public funding.

Getty

The Rose Bowl was another LA-area candidate on the list, and when it comes to historic and scenic sports venues, it's tough to top.

The stadium northeast of downtown Los Angeles hosted the 1994 World Cup final when Brazil beat Italy on penalties in a thriller. But one of the most famous games at the Rose Bowl was the 1999 Women's World Cup final, immortalized by the image of a overjoyed Brandi Chastain after she scored the winning penalty kick for the United States against China. A statue of Chastain's shirtless celebration stands outside the stadium.

The Rose Bowl has a capacity of about 88,000 and a grass surface. It opened in October 1922 and went on to host Olympics events, the annual Rose Bowl college football game, Super Bowls and many other events.

The 1999 Women's World Cup was the last hosted by the United States.

🎉🇺🇸 ʟᴏꜱ ᴀɴɢᴇʟᴇꜱ 🇺🇸🎉



Los Angeles has been confirmed as a #FIFAWorldCup 2026 Host City#HostCity2026 pic.twitter.com/DaI11gxFGv — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2022

What are the host cities for the 2026 World Cup?

Here is the full list of host cities announced Thursday.

Seattle

San Francisco

Kansas City

Dallas

Houston

Atlanta

Boston

Philadelphia

Miami

New York/New Jersey

Mexico will host games in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterey. Canada will host in Toronto and Vancouver.

Where were the other possible North American venues?

Most are in the United States. Three are in Canada and Mexico.

The cities in consideration are Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Edmonton, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver and Washington DC/Baltimore.

Two of the stadiums, including the Rose Bowl, have hosted World Cup finals in the past. The Estadio Azteca in Mexico City hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals. FIFA has said 16 venues will be chosen for the final tournament.