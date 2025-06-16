A $25,000 reward was offered in connection with an internet outage caused by a criminal act of vandalism Sunday that affected thousands of Los Angeles Spectrum customers, according to the company.

Service was restored for most customers Sunday and all customers Monday morning after vandals cut lines at several locations in the west San Fernando Valley community of Van Nuys. The crime appeared to be a failed attempt to steal copper wire, but the lines do not contain the precious metal sought by thieves for re-sale.

"Criminal acts of network vandalism have become an issue affecting the entire telecommunications industry, not just Spectrum, largely due to the increase in the price of precious metals," Spectrum said in a statement Sunday. "These acts of vandalism are not only a crime, but also affect our customers, local businesses and potentially emergency services. Spectrum’s fiber lines do not include any copper."

Photos provided by Spectrum showed cut lines on the ground on the side of a road.

No arrests were reported Monday morning. The company said it is working with the Los Angeles Police Department and offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Spectrum spokesman Dennis Johnson said Spectrum will provide credits to customer affected by the outage. The full day credit will appear on the next bill and no action was required of customers.

"We brought in extra crews to get the repairs done as quickly as possible and finished restoring services this morning," Johnson said Monday. "We thank our customers who were affected for their patience, and we are providing them a full day credit.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Spectrum at 833-404-TIPS(8477) or local law enforcement.

There were about 6,000 incidents of copper theft during the second half of 2024 across the country, and about one-third of the cases were in California, according to data from Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office.

Los Angeles' Sixth Street Bridge was repeatedly targeted by thieves who stole miles of copper wiring that powers its LED lighting system. In another high-profile case, metal parts were ripped away from a Caltrans property, causing $150,000 loss in the city.