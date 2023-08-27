LA sports teams, political figures congratulate El Segundo on Little League World Series win

Congratulations are in order for El Segundo after the team reigned victory as the new champions of the Little League World Series on Sunday.

It was the walk-off homerun by slugger Louis Lappe that erupted Southern Californians into cheers and excitement over the team’s win. Beating Curacao 6-5 in Sunday’s game, the team is returning home as champion of the 2023 series.

The El Segundo Little League All Star team is slated to be welcomed home Monday in a celebration at the El Segundo City Hall.

Fresh off their successful trip to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, El Segundo was congratulated by several Los Angeles sports teams and political figures for their hard-earned victory. Scroll below to see who celebrated the team’s win:

So proud of our El Segundo squad. Can’t wait to see you champs at Dodger Stadium on 8/29! pic.twitter.com/yPvoNEBA6r — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 28, 2023

Another team of champions in LA 🏆



Congrats, El Segundo Little League!! https://t.co/7CXsqWgTmw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 27, 2023

WORLD SERIES CHAMPS!



congrats to the el segundo little league team 👏👏 https://t.co/M0JtGDckfM — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 27, 2023

CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆🏆



Congratulations to our friends with the El Segundo Little League team 👏 https://t.co/DyGgw3g0Du — LA Kings (@LAKings) August 27, 2023

City of Champions! 🏆



Congrats to El Segundo on winning the 2023 @LittleLeague World Series! https://t.co/f8W6PtBKTX — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) August 27, 2023

Congratulations to El Segundo Little League on winning the #LLWS!



Proud of the way you represented LA! https://t.co/eUYqgCIJmJ — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) August 27, 2023

Congratulations El Segundo Little League, we are so proud of you! 🏆⚾️ https://t.co/h7cwMeWICp — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) August 28, 2023

Along their amazing run, and right down to the final walk-off homer, the El Segundo team gave us some unforgettable moments, and created memories for themselves and their loved ones that will last a lifetime.



On behalf of all Californians, we are proud to call them champions. pic.twitter.com/riRGyM5YNB — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) August 28, 2023

California brings it home! El Segundo is LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS!! ⚾️ 🏆 https://t.co/QeDb2Lm7IF — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) August 27, 2023

Congratulations to El Segundo on its Little League World Championship! https://t.co/S7eX7V3A0H — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) August 28, 2023

Congratulations to #ElSegundo for winning the Little League World Series!!! https://t.co/BnwJuwjmzq — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 27, 2023