little league world series

LA sports teams, political figures congratulate El Segundo on Little League World Series win

From the Dodgers to even the First Lady of the United States, congratulations are pouring in for El Segundo after a hard-earned win

By Karla Rendon

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for El Segundo after the team reigned victory as the new champions of the Little League World Series on Sunday.

It was the walk-off homerun by slugger Louis Lappe that erupted Southern Californians into cheers and excitement over the team’s win. Beating Curacao 6-5 in Sunday’s game, the team is returning home as champion of the 2023 series.

The El Segundo Little League All Star team is slated to be welcomed home Monday in a celebration at the El Segundo City Hall.

Fresh off their successful trip to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, El Segundo was congratulated by several Los Angeles sports teams and political figures for their hard-earned victory. Scroll below to see who celebrated the team’s win:

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Trabuco Canyon

‘My most sincere condolences': Cook's Corner general manager shares heartfelt message following mass shooting

Torrance

Report of shots fired within group of teens fighting at Del Amo Fashion Center: Torrance police

This article tagged under:

little league world seriesBaseballEl Segundo
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us