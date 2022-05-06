Officers Break Up LA Street Takeovers in San Fernando Valley and Compton

Authorities broke up at least three large street takeovers and impounded vehicle Thursday night in the north San Fernando Valley and Compton.

Officers were called at 9:10 p.m. to Roscoe Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue in the Sun Valley-North Hollywood area. A large crowd of spectators blocked the intersection Thursday night as drivers attempted to perform stunts.

Video showed several people being taken into custody and authorities impounding vehicles, including at least one pickup, at the intersection. About 10 vehicles were loaded onto tow trucks and hauled away.

Those vehicles will be impounded for one night, but the owners must pay an impound fee, a police sergeant said.

More than two dozen spectators, drivers and passengers were stopped, detained and cited. Details about the citations were not immediately available.

Authorities broke up another street takeover Thursday night in Compton and another at Foothill and Balboa boulevard in the north San Fernando Valley.

The circular tire marks left behind at the intersections are a familiar sight to anyone who lives in a Los Angeles neighborhood where street takeovers happen on a regular basis. Last month in San Bernardino, a street takeover crowd unloaded furniture and other items from a big rig trailer that was stuck in the crowd.