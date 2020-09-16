LA Street Vendors to Receive Financial Assistance

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a pilot program Tuesday that will give hundreds of street vendors a huge financial break. The measure introduced by Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis will promote public safety while expanding economic opportunities for street vendors.

“Street vendors and small physical businesses are entrepreneurs who sustain and drive our local economy and there is room for both. As a former United States Secretary of Labor, I value the entrepreneurial spirit of street vendors and small businesses,” said Supervisor Solís.

Community partners expressed their great willingness to work with the county to carry out this new program and applauded Solís for her leadership.

“This new program could change the lives of providers throughout Los Angeles County,” said Rudy Espinoza, executive director of Inclusive Action for the City.

Last year, the county worked with different agencies and community organizations to develop a report of recommendations on the policies that should be adopted to create an equitable selling program. Tuesday's motion directs relevant county departments to begin preparing ordinances to implement the Sidewalk Vending Pilot Program in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.

Today, the @LACountyBOS unanimously passed my motion to launch a pilot program that will promote public safety and expanded economic opportunity for sidewalk vendors in unincorporated areas of @CountyofLA.



Read more about the Sidewalk Vending Program:https://t.co/boReHkF0kS pic.twitter.com/XE3GG5HyUV — Hilda Solis (@HildaSolis) September 15, 2020

One of the biggest hurdles street vendors face is getting an affordable food cart that complies with codes in any jurisdiction. “Today's action recognizes that open-air commerce enables people to earn a living and, especially, helps immigrant women move toward economic independence,” Solis said.

The motion also instructs that these ordinances must prioritize outreach, education, and technical assistance.

The program is one of the most important and impactful for street vending since the adoption of SB 946 signed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, legalizing street vending.