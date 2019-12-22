FedEx Truck Filled With Gifts Catches Fire

A FedEx truck bound for San Diego caught fire in Fullerton, burning packages and gifts, just days before Christmas.

The FedEx driver noticed the fire while driving on 57 Freeway near Fullerton just after 2 a.m. Sunday. The driver allegedly had just picked up his load in Pomona and was heading to San Diego.

Several of the gifts and package were destroyed, many of which were already gift wrapped.

According to the Fullerton Fire Department, the driver was not hurt. It is still unclear what started the fire.