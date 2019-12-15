hit and run

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run in La Habra

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of felony drunk driving as well as hit-and-run for allegedly striking and killing a woman Sunday morning in La Habra.

The death occurred at approximately 2:10 a.m. in the area of Harbor Boulevard, south of La Habra Boulevard, the La Habra Police Department reported.

Officers arriving at the scene found the woman still in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

"La Habra police officers followed evidence from the scene of the collision and located the possible vehicle suspect," La Habra Police Sgt. Scott Irwin said. "The driver was detained without incident. After an investigation, the driver of the vehicle was arrested on felony DUI and hit and run charges."

La Habra police asked anyone with information regarding the collision
to call them at 562-383-4300.

