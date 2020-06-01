Los Angeles Superior Court

LA Superior Courts Set to Reopen Tuesday

The court plans to reopen its clerk's office operations on June 15 with a revised model that prioritizes access online and by telephone. Appointments will be required to meet in person in order to maintain social distancing.

By City News Service

Most Los Angeles Superior Court courthouses are scheduled to reopen Tuesday to handle "time-sensitive and essential functions," following a one-day systemwide shutdown due to public safety concerns.

Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile ordered all courthouses closed Monday following the issuance of a countywide curfew that took effect 6 p.m. Sunday night.

The following courthouses have been closed for some time because of COVID-19-related service reductions and will remain closed: Beverly Hills, Bellflower, Catalina, Central Civil West, East Los Angeles, Santa Clarita and Spring Street.

Nearly 80% of the 600 county courtrooms have been closed since Brazile issued a March 17 order to scale back operations to comply with state and county public health directives.

Hearings are expected to resume gradually beginning June 22, and face masks or coverings will be mandatory for entry into any courthouse.

