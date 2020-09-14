LA Supervisors Offer Help for Tenants at Risk of Eviction Due to COVID-19

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will launch a program Monday to assist residents experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 and at risk of losing their rental housing.

Stay Housed LA County is designed to provide residents with information about tenants rights, free legal representation, short-term rental assistance and referrals to service to help prevent eviction, officials said.

Features include an informative website and workshops to connect residents to legal services and tenant advocates.

The program is a partnership between county government, legal aid groups, and community-based organizations to provide emergency support to tenants in need.