LA Supervisors Offer Help for Tenants at Risk of Eviction Due to COVID-19

The program is a partnership between county government, legal aid groups, and community-based organizations to provide emergency support to tenants in need.

A woman wearing a mask walks past a wall bearing a graffiti asking for rent forgiveness on La Brea Ave.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will launch a program Monday to assist residents experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 and at risk of losing their rental housing.

Stay Housed LA County is designed to provide residents with information about tenants rights, free legal representation, short-term rental assistance and referrals to service to help prevent eviction, officials said.

Features include an informative website and workshops to connect residents to legal services and tenant advocates.

