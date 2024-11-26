LA tattoo artist arrested for sexual assault, police looking for more victims

A Los Angeles-based tattoo artist was arrested and charged with sexual assault, the Los Angeles Police Department said Monday.

Charles Wayne Wilkerson IV, 28, is currently being held on $300,000 bail after being taken into custody on Oct. 29, police said, adding investigators are looking for additional possible victims.

Detectives began investigating two separate sexual assault allegations against Wilkerson, reported on Dec. 18, 2023, and Feb. 16, 2024.

The LAPD released a photo of the suspect in hopes of encouraging other possible victims to come forward.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Detectives released the photo of Charles Wayne Wilkerson IV, also known on Instagram as Frankokhalifa.

LAPD Southwest Division Sexual Assault Detective Robert Smey alleged that Wilkerson would prey upon young women who would hire him for tattoo artistry.

"Once he gained their trust, the assault occurred. Now that these brave young women have told their story. Hopefully, more will be encouraged to step forward and seek justice,'' Smey said.

"Wilkerson is known on Instagram as Frankokhalifa and also uses the name Franko. In addition, Wilkerson creates rap music under the name Franko Khalifa," police said in a statement.

According to court records, he was charged last week with two counts of rape by use of drugs and single counts of forcible oral copulation and oral copulation of an intoxicated victim. He pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to return to court on Dec. 5.

Anyone with information about the alleged assaults or additional victims is urged to contact LAPD Southwest Division Sexual Assault detectives at 323-290-2976.