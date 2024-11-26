Los Angeles

LA tattoo artist arrested for sexual assault, police looking for more victims

A 28-year-old man, who was taken into custody on Oct. 29, is currently being held on $300,000 bail.

By Elizabeth Chavolla and City News Service

Getty Images

A Los Angeles-based tattoo artist was arrested and charged with sexual assault, the Los Angeles Police Department said Monday. 

Charles Wayne Wilkerson IV, 28, is currently being held on $300,000 bail after being taken into custody on Oct. 29, police said, adding investigators are looking for additional possible victims.  

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Detectives began investigating two separate sexual assault allegations against Wilkerson, reported on Dec. 18, 2023, and Feb. 16, 2024.

The LAPD released a photo of the suspect in hopes of encouraging other possible victims to come forward.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
Detectives released the photo of Charles Wayne Wilkerson IV, also known on Instagram as Frankokhalifa.

LAPD Southwest Division Sexual Assault Detective Robert Smey alleged that Wilkerson would prey upon young women who would hire him for tattoo artistry.

"Once he gained their trust, the assault occurred. Now that these brave young women have told their story. Hopefully, more will be encouraged to step forward and seek justice,'' Smey said.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Menendez Brothers 43 mins ago

Menendez brothers feeling ‘more than optimistic' after Monday's court hearing

Southern California 2 hours ago

Father and son from Menifee graduate college at the same time

"Wilkerson is known on Instagram as Frankokhalifa and also uses the name Franko. In addition, Wilkerson creates rap music under the name Franko Khalifa," police said in a statement.

According to court records, he was charged last week with two counts of rape by use of drugs and single counts of forcible oral copulation and oral copulation of an intoxicated victim. He pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to return to court on Dec. 5.

Anyone with information about the alleged assaults or additional victims is urged to contact LAPD Southwest Division Sexual Assault detectives at 323-290-2976.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us