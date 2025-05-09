LA road rage Tesla driver arrested in confrontation with driver in Hawaii

A serial road rage Tesla driver who was released early from a prison sentence in Southern California was arrested Thursday in Hawaii in connection with a confrontation with another driver and her mother.

Nathaniel Radimak, 39, was arrested in the Waikiki area -- the scenic shoreline stretch of high-rises, residences and businesses in Honolulu -- on suspicion of assault and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

He was driving a Tesla at the time of the traffic altercation, police said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, the department received a report of an 18-year-old woman who was parking her car with her 35-year-old mother as a passenger when she exchanged words with the driver of a gray Tesla. The Tesla driver got out of the car and assaulted the woman and her mother, police said.

The Tesla driver then left the scene.

Details about what led to the confrontation were not immediately available.

The department shared information about the crime on social media, providing a description of the car and its driver and asking anyone with information to contact police.

Radimak was arrested the next day, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

In August 2023, Radimak pleaded guilty to felony charges of assault and making criminal threats in connection with road rage attacks captured on videos in Los Angeles and was sentenced to five years in prison.

He was paroled after ten months in a state prison.

Videos of the Southern California road rage attacks went viral in 2022, showing violent attacks on drivers on LA streets and freeways. Radimak was arrested in January 2023 and took a plea deal eight months later.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Radimak was granted 424 days for time served while awaiting sentencing, plus more time credits while in prison.