The LA Times 30th annual Festival of Books is coming up, here's what to expect

What to Know The event will take place at the University of Southern California.

The dates for the event will be April 26 and 27.

The event is completely free to enter, but tickets can be purchased for specific panels and discussions.

The Los Angeles Times has announced the lineup for the 30th annual Festival of Books, which will take place April 26-27 at the University of Southern California. The event, recognized as the largest literary festival in the country, will feature more than 550 authors, experts and entertainers across multiple stages and panel discussions.

Among the notable figures scheduled to appear are politician and author Stacey Abrams, poet Amanda Gorman, comedian Chelsea Handler and actors Matt Bomer and Max Greenfield. The lineup also includes figures from various disciplines, such as filmmaker Jon M. Chu, chef Roy Choi, and activist Amanda Knox.

“This is my favorite book event of the entire year. The Coachella of literature, in my opinion. It’s really the only reason I continue to write books, out of fear that I won’t be invited back the next year," shared Greenfield. "I am so grateful for the Festival of Books.”

The festival will offer a diverse range of programming, including live panel discussions, book signings, and interactive exhibits. The event’s seven outdoor stages will host discussions on literature, politics, food and entertainment.

Notable presentations include a conversation with Amanda Gorman about her latest book, “Girls on the Rise,” as well as a discussion with Rebecca Yarros on her latest fantasy novel, “Onyx Storm.” Both require separate ticket purchases.

Other scheduled highlights include a screening of “Miss Austen," a new PBS miniseries based on Gill Hornby’s novel, followed by a discussion with the author and producer Christine Langan.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to preview "Long Bright River,” an adaptation of Liz Moore’s novel, with insights from the show’s creators.

In addition to literary events, the festival will feature family-friendly entertainment, live music and food vendors.

The Los Angeles Times will host interactive sessions with its newsroom staff, offering insights into current events and media. More than 350 exhibitors will be present, showcasing books, merchandise and interactive experiences.

The weekend will be preceded by the 45th annual Los Angeles Times Book Prizes ceremony on April 25 at USC’s Bovard Auditorium. This year, Pico Iyer will receive the Robert Kirsch Award for lifetime achievement, while Amanda Gorman will be honored with the Innovator’s Award.

General admission to the festival is free, though some events require individual tickets. Additional details, including ticket information, are available on the festival’s website and social media platforms.