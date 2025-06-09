Ahead of some 100 graduation ceremonies planned for Monday and Tuesday, the Los Angeles Unified School District is implementing security measures to protection undocumented immigrant students and their families in case of federal raids, officials confirmed Monday.

Among 30,000 immigration students within the district, 25% of them, about 7,500 students, are undocumented, according to UTLA, an LAUSD teachers’ union.

Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo said security-like perimeters will be set up at every graduation ceremony site, with LAUSD police officers doubling its effort for protection.

“Every single graduation site is a protected site,” Carvalho sad, adding school sites, buses and bus stops will also be protected by the district. “Any federal agency who may want to take action during these joyous times that we call graduation, not on our watch.”

For students and families who fear additional immigration sweeps during summer school, the LAUSD promised to offer online class options for students.

“There are two schools in our community that within a couple blocks, we see federal vans parked,” Carvahlo explained. “No action has been taken, but we interpret those actions as actions of intimidation.”

While advising against school walk-outs, Carvahlo emphasized that students are safer at school.

The LAUSD also offered a 24/7 hotline that students and families can use to ask questions or request resources, including legal support. The number is 213-443-1300.