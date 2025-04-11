Russia

LA woman imprisoned in Russia speaks out following her release, return to US

By Karla Rendon and Darsha Philips

Ksenia Karelina arrives in Maryland on Thursday, April 10, 2025 after being arrested for treason in Russia.
NBCLA

The Los Angeles woman who was detained in Russia for more than a year over a donation toward Ukraine aid embraced her loved ones on Thursday upon her return to the U.S.

Ksenia Karelina touched down on American soil on Thursday following her arrest in January 2024 for treason. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) detained her during a visit to family in Russia for a $51.80 donation to a Ukraine aid charity. The woman was born in Russia before coming to the U.S. more than 10 years ago.

Cheers of joy erupted when Karelina landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland upon her return. With a smile from ear to ear, the woman leaped right into the arms of her boyfriend, Chris Van Heerdan, following her arrival.

With tears in her eyes, Karelina thanked the president when she landed.

“President Trump, I am so, so grateful for the American government and I never felt more blessed to be American and I am so, so happy to get home. Thank you,” she said in a video shortly after her arrival.

Karelina, 33, was freed in a prisoner swap with Russia.

It’s unclear when she will return to Los Angeles, but Van Heerdan said the couple’s pooch is eagerly awaiting her arrival.

The woman worked as an aesthetician at a Beverly Hills spa when she was detained. She was originally sentenced to 12 years in prison by Russian officials.

This article tagged under:

Russia
