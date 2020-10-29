LA Zoo to Host Frightful Nights for Halloween With Social Distancing

The Los Angeles Zoo's Halloween celebrations will begin Thursday night, kicking off a four-night extravaganza.

Zoo officials said families can have a spooky experience with offers of treat bags, a virtual costume parade, a viewing of classic movies and more.

The zoo's parking lot will transform into an "eerie" drive-in experience where guests will start their Halloween adventure with a creepy campsite-themed drive-thru with custom installations, larger-than-life animatronic animals and haunting decor along with phantasmagorical photo opportunities and a devilishly delicious candy station, zoo officials said.

The virtual costume parade will give people a chance to win a zoo family membership, and the first 50 decorated cars to arrive will receive a pumpkin as well as a carving stencil depicting a Los Angeles Zoo animal.

Movie theater fare will be available through mobile food ordering from the comfort of one's car, zoo officials said.

The gate opens at 6 p.m. each night and will feature pre-show entertainment prior to the start of the movie at 8:30 p.m.

Pricing for each evening this weekend is $100 per vehicle with up to two people; $125 per member vehicle with three or more people (discount code required at the time of purchase); and $140 general admission per vehicle with three or more people.

The movies will be "Clue" (1985) Friday, "Goosebumps" (2015) Saturday, "The Addams Family" (2019) Sunday, and "Poltergeist" (1982), which zoo officials said may not be appropriate for children under the age of 18.

More information on the movies can be found at www.lazoo.org/movies.