LA Zoo Will Remain Closed Until at Least July

Although the Los Angeles Zoo is allowed to reopen, it will remain closed until at least July so safety preparations can be made, officials said Thursday.

Safety measures at the zoo will include installing directional signage encouraging social distancing between groups and the closure of indoor spaces and high-touch areas, officials said.

Visitors and staff will be required to wear face coverings. Cleaning and sanitization will be increased to create a modified, safe experience for guests, staff and animals, officials said.

More information can be found at @lazoo on social media and www.lazoo.org/covid-19.