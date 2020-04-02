LADOT to Install Food Pick-Up Parking Zone Signs Near Approved Restaurants

Restaurants in Los Angeles that provide takeout meals are now able to apply for signage to establish nearby loading zones in an effort to help them speed up services, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation began a program providing the signage to businesses it approves to establish loading zones at no charge.

"With restaurants now exclusively serving takeout and delivery, that shift means that we need fewer parking spots and more loading zones,'' Garcetti said during his daily coronavirus briefing.

"I know that the lack of parking was chasing some customers away, and for workers who are doing the pickups and deliveries, it is critical to make sure they are safe and they have a place (to park) close by.''

Restaurants must apply for the signage at ladot.lacity.org/pickupzone, and if approved, the signage will be installed within two days, according to the LADOT.

LADOT officials said the signs will designate a single parking spot where customers may park while picking up food from a nearby business, and motorists will not be allowed to use the spot for longer than 10 minutes.

Garcetti said he would announce protective measures in the "coming days'' for grocery workers and other people working for businesses that have been deemed essential.