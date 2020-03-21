LADWP Pauses Disconnections, But Not Penalty Fees

The Los Angeles Department of Water Power told customers Saturday to disregard any shutoff notices they may receive in the mail, as the utility is temporarily halting disconnections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"To help our customers experiencing financial hardship DWP will NOT shut off water and electric service for non-payment," the DWP tweeted Saturday. "If you receive a disconnect notice in the mail please disregard it! Your water and electric services will NOT be shut off. Please RT. Thank you!"

The DWP is not eliminating penalties fees for non-payment, however.

"At this time, only disconnections are being deferred. We encourage customers to keep paying their bills if not experiencing a financial hardship," the utility said.

The department has also been reminding its Southland customers that their tap water is safe for drinking, and there is no need to stockpile bottled water during the crisis.

