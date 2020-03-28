LADWP Restores Power to West LA Neighborhoods

Power was restored today to about 2,100 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers in the Pico-Robertson and Beverlywood areas about 24 hours after it went out, authorities said.

The outage occurred about 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to LADWP spokeswoman Dawn Cotterell. Six crews worked nonstop to restore power about 7 p.m., replacing about 1,000 feet of underground cable, she said.

The outage was attributed to rainwater getting into underground cables. "Water and cables don't always mix," Cotterell said.

This was the second outage for DWP customers in that area Friday attributed to the week's rain. About 4,000 customers in Vermont Square, Harvard Park, Cheviot Hills, Sawtelle and Pico-Robertson lost power Friday morning and it was gradually restored, Cotterell said.

Power outages due to the stay-at-home order for COVID-19 were not expected because the power grid is robust enough to withstand all of the people using power at their residences, she said. The Friday outages "couldn't have come at a worse time," with people stuck at home, Cotterell said.

Some customers tweeted their aggravation to the DWP. "So are we getting anything for all our ruined frozen goods?" one Twitter user asked.

"Can you offer us any relief for all of the refrigerator and frozen and medicine that we lost? Your site told us 11pm last night?" another asked.

Some customers were supportive. "We appreciate your diligence but the time keeps being changed. I hope this is the final promise," someone tweeted after the latest update.

"Thank you to the workers who are working so hard to get the power back on, even during this difficult time!" tweeted another.

Customers whose food or medicines were spoiled by the outages can follow a claim process available at ladwpnews.com, Cotterell said.