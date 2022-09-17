LADWP's New Program Will Offer Rebates for Window A/Cs Across LA

Overworked or inefficient air conditioners across LA in need of an upgrade just got a major boost from the city.

Carolina Aceves may be the perfect example as to why it's such a big deal.

Her son has a heart condition, she told NBC4, and the heat makes it all the more difficult. They live in an apartment complex in Pacoima and she says it can warm up to 110 degrees inside, like an oven.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"This is not just a quality of life issue," said Cynthia McClain the LADWP commissioner. "It is literally life or death."

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced a new program Friday called, "Cool LA." The focus is on low income and senior citizens, aimed to bring equitable heat relief to those who may otherwise suffer more during the growing Southern California heat wave season.

"The biggest killer from climate change is heat – killing more than floods and fires combined," said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The program helps residents to afford efficient air conditioning units with rebates offered to offset the cost.

"With air conditioners we're offering a $225 rebate, meaning units that cost you $400 now might only be $175," Mayor Garcetti said.

Using DWP's new "Cool LA" website, all customers can adjust their billing to average out their costs throughout the year instead of paying more during the hotter months.

For Aceves, she says she's thankful this next heat wave she'll be able to stay home and that and with her new unit installed and ready so is she.