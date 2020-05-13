LAFD

LAFD Assistant Chief Charged With Crashing Into Car, Fleeing From Scene

By City News Service

Los Angeles Fire Department

A Los Angeles Fire Department assistant chief is facing two misdemeanor charges for allegedly crashing his personal vehicle into a parked car in Santa Clarita and fleeing from the scene in January.

Ellsworth S. Fortman, 54, was charged last week with one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage and driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Related Content

Santa Clarita Jan 30

Authorities Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Pickup Owned by LAFD Assistant Chief, Report Says

LAPD May 10

COVID-19 Cases Reach 108 LAPD Employees, 27 for LAFD

Prosecutors allege Fortman was driving at an unsafe speed at the time of the Jan. 26 collision and left the scene and drove home.

An arraignment date has yet to be set for Fortman, who could face up to a year in jail if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

"The department is aware of the allegations and is cooperating with the D.A.'s Office,'' LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said in a statement. "An administrative internal investigation is being conducted by our professional standards division.''

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LAFDhit and runSanta Clarita
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us