LAFD

LAFD captain injured when pressurized gas cylinder explodes at homeless encampment

The cylinder exploded after firefighters responded to a fire in the Manchester Square area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

fire-engine-lafd-generic-1

A Los Angeles Fire Department captain was injured Tuesday when a pressurized gas cylinder exploded at a homeless encampment.

Firefighters responded to a debris fire at about 3 a.m. to the 7500 block of South Normandie Avenue in the Manchester Square area. The captain suffered a non-life-threatening injury when the cylinder exploded at the encampment in an abandoned subterranean tunnel in the South Los Angeles community.

The captain was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported. Details about a cause of the fire were not immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

LAFD
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us