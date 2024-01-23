LAFD captain injured when pressurized gas cylinder explodes at homeless encampment

A Los Angeles Fire Department captain was injured Tuesday when a pressurized gas cylinder exploded at a homeless encampment.

Firefighters responded to a debris fire at about 3 a.m. to the 7500 block of South Normandie Avenue in the Manchester Square area. The captain suffered a non-life-threatening injury when the cylinder exploded at the encampment in an abandoned subterranean tunnel in the South Los Angeles community.

The captain was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported. Details about a cause of the fire were not immediately available.

