Long Beach

Search for 28-year-old firefighter in Port of Long Beach turns to recovery operation

In a statement, the LAFD says the search-and-rescue effort is now a recovery operation.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities continued the search Friday for a 28-year-old firefighter who disappeared in the water at the Port of Long Beach.

The search, now considered a recovery effort, began before 10 p.m. Wednesday near the 1200 block of Pier F Avenue. The off-duty firefighter was one of four men on a private boat near Pier F Wednesday night were freediving, which is a type of diving that doesn't require scuba gear.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The missing diver was identified only as a 28-year-old man who had been with the Los Angeles Fire Department for six years.

"As in-water operations continued tirelessly for more than 19 hours, the survivability profile of the diver and decreased visibility made it difficult to sustain prolonged search operations," the LAFD said in a Thursday statement. "Based on these factors and the extended time since the diver was last seen, the decision was made Thursday evening by Unified Command to transition from a search and rescue mission to a recovery operation.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The search will continue in the area the firefighter was last seen.

Involved in the search effort were personnel from the LAFD, the Long Beach Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Los Angeles Port Police Department and the Long Beach Police Department.

This article tagged under:

Long BeachLAFD
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us