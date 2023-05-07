LAFD Firefighters Rescue Horse Trapped in Wedge in Sylmar

Firefighters, with an assist from LA Animal Services, successfully dug out a horse that was trapped in a narrow wedge in Sylmar Sunday.
The report of a trapped horse outside 14525 Olive View Drive, near Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, was called in around 5:05 p.m., said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
Firefighters were able to toss a rope around the horse and walk it out of the wedge, Stewart said.
The horse did not appear hurt, Stewart said.
