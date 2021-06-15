LAFD Firefighters Rescue Kittens Living Inside Burned Home

Los Angeles fire investigators got a furry surprise when they returned to a previously burned home near MacArthur Park that been boarded up and discovered a litter of kittens.

An LAFD crew from Arson Counter Terrorism returned to the home to investigate how the fire started and give the department's Accelerant Detection Canine Blue team more practice. That's when they found the kittens living in a small space under the floorboards, LAFD said.

The kittens appear to be happy and healthy. The LAFD crew got the litter out from beneath the home and gave them some pet food.

LAFD said they were concerned that the mother "was unable to return to her litter due to the house being boarded up after the fire," so once they rescued them, they delivered the kittens to LA Animal Services.

It was not immediately known if or when the kittens would be put up for adoption.