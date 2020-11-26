fire

LAFD Helicopter Crew Quell Outside Fire Threatening Large Northridge Home

“[The helicopter crew] conducted a water drop and extinguished the exterior fire while ground crews we en route to the structure fire response.”

By City News Service

A Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter quickly put out a fire that was threatening a large one-story home in Northridge. The helicopter crew put out the fire at 1:37 p.m. at 18035 W. Rayen St., said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

“[The helicopter crew] conducted a water drop and extinguished the exterior fire while ground crews we en route to the structure fire response,” Stewart said. “Upon arrival, firefighters ensured the exterior fire was extinguished and there was no extension into the structure.”

The helicopter crew was initially called out to help battle a rubbish fire that spread into a small fire nearby, in Ventura County. The blaze in Ventura County was quickly quelled.

