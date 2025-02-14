Wildfires

LAFD member escapes car swept into ocean by fast-moving mud on PCH

The man was transported to a hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.

By Missael Soto and Robert Kovacik

A Los Angeles Fire Department member escaped a close call Thursday after his vehicle was swept into the ocean by fast-moving mud along Pacific Coast Highway.

The man was driving just after 5 p.m. when his vehicle was swept off the road by large debris near Big Rock Road in Malibu.

The LAFD member was able to escape the vehicle and make it to safety. He was transported to a hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, according to LAFD Captain Erik Scott.

"We ask all residents to avoid driving during the peak of the storm and to exercise extreme caution," said Scott.

Evacuation warnings were issued late Wednesday afternoon for recent Los Angeles wildfire burn scar areas ahead of a more intense wave of rain in the forecast. The warning, indicating residents should prepare for evacuations, took effect at 7 a.m. Thursday for areas near the Palisades.

Parts of PCH remain closed due to the threat of rock and mudslides.

