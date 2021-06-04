Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach Arts Festivals Offers Unlimited Admission with ‘Passport to the Arts'

Fans of the arts can get season tickets to three Laguna Beach festivals for only $29 per ticket.

By Maggie More

Laguna Beach is welcoming visitors back to its famed arts festivals with a season-long "Passport to the Arts" ticket, which provides unlimited access to three festivals in the beachside community.

Visitors can see Laguna Beach's arts scene, with access to arts workshops, live music and entertainment and over 500 artists and their work, according to a news release.

The passport tickets also provide free one-time parking at Lot #16 (Act V), at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road, and free trolley service all summer long.

The festivals create jobs that contribute to the local economy, in addition to fostering arts education, creativity and economic support for the arts.

“We hope patrons with a Passport to the Arts have a wonderful, memorable, exciting summer experiencing all the artistry offered in Laguna Beach," said Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing/PR at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach.

The passport "provides unlimited entry to the three premier art festivals located in Laguna Beach throughout the entire 2021 summer festival season," for only $29 per passport ticket.

