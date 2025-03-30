Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach to impose speed limit on e-bikes, scooters

Fines could cost upwards of $500.

By Karla Rendon

All electric riding devices such as e-bikes and scooters will need to follow a 25-mph speed limit in Laguna Beach, city officials voted.

Beginning May 8, anyone traveling on electric devices must adhere to the speed limit or face possible citations. The vote comes as an effort to increase safety in the coastal community.

“The revised ordinance includes updated penalty provisions, allowing administrative citations for both minors and their guardians and enabling criminal citations for violations,” the city said on its website.

In addition to the speed limit, minors traveling on those modes of transportation will be required to wear a helmet.

Fines could cost upwards of $500, plus an impound fee, for anyone who violates the new rules.

