homelessness

Read the Resignation Letter: LAHSA Director Quits, Saying Employees are Seriously Underpaid

"The employees of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority should not make so little that they qualify for homeless services themselves,'' she said.

By City News Service

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority's executive director submitted her resignation letter Monday, citing disagreements over compensation for staff.

Heidi Marston noted that LAHSA previously paid employees as low as $33,119 a year, and as executive director she raised the 196 lowest compensated employees' pay to $50,000 a year in March 2021.

"The employees of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority should not make so little that they qualify for homeless services themselves,'' she said.

homelessness Feb 22

What to Know About the 2022 Greater LA Homeless Count

Inglewood Jan 25

Homeless Encampment Cleared Between LAX and Inglewood's SoFi Stadium

homelessness Nov 8, 2021

LA City Council OKs Nearly $2M For Street Engagement Teams, Related Positions

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Along with increasing the compensation floor for LAHSA's employees, Marston also stopped increasing the pay of the 10 highest paid employees, according to the letter.

Following her decision, she said she was accused of "undermining management's position'' in labor negotiations. She added that service providers believed she was trying to "poach'' LAHSA's staff.
 

"My journey in this role has revealed that when decisions are made that further drive the disparities and inequities we see in this work, the greatest manifestation of which is the homelessness crisis, being silent is no different than being complicit,'' Marston said.

Marston's letter said her resignation would be effective May 27.

She also said that in her time serving as LAHSA's executive director, she has "faced the impossible dilemma of representing and driving LA's best-practice homeless services, while charged with silent adoption of policy and funding decisions that stray from those best practices,'' adding that speaking out on the decisions means threatening funding.

Marston's letter was praised by the CEO of People Assisting The Homeless, or PATH, which contracts with the city to provide services to people experiencing homelessness.

"Having closely worked with Heidi Marston and LAHSA for a number of years, I am saddened to see her stepping down as executive director. Unfortunately, the current homeless services system is highly politicized and funding for proven solutions are subject to frequently changing winds of public opinion,'' said PATH CEO Jennifer Hark Dietz. "Much of the work the current LA system does addresses the symptoms of homelessness, not the systemic causes. I applaud Heidi's strength to call out the systems that cause and perpetuate homelessness.''

See her letter here.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

homelessnessstreets of shameLAHSA
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us